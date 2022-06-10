Obituary: William Patrick ‘Bill’ Cambron, 65, formerly of Washington County

William Patrick “Bill” Cambron, 65, of Versailles, formerly of Washington County, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the home of his mother near Springfield.

WILLIAM PATRICK “BILL” CAMBRON

He is survived by his wife, Janice Smith Cambron of Versailles; two daughters, Jennifer Morrison and Heather Hamilton, both of Versailles; his mother, Louise Carrico Cambron of Springfield; two sisters, Joyce Cambron of Lexington and Carol (Joe) Mattingly of St. Francis; five brothers, Ronnie (Vivian) Cambron, Ruben Cambron, Frankie (Joni) Cambron, Joe (Carolyn) Cambron and Tom (Rhonda) Cambron, all of Springfield; and four grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen and the Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Versailles with burial in in St. Leo Columbarium.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the church.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, Jimmy and and Emily Morrison, David and Will Hamilton.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

