Obituary: Fannie Mae Hall, 93, Cox’s Creek

Fannie Mae Hall, 93, of Cox’s Creek, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home. She was born July 1, 1928, in Mayfield, Ga., and was raised in Royston, Ga. She was a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church in Samuels.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Louis “Bill” Hall; her mother, Minnie Lee Thomas; one sister, Mary Alice Rice; and two brothers, Millard Thomas and Frank Thomas.

She is survived by seven children, Jimmy (Jewel) Boyd, Freida (Keith) Spalding, Louis (Bonnie) Hall, Kathy (Rodney) McDowell, Pat (Jennifer) Hall, Matthew (Gina) Hall, and Mark (Kim) Hall; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

