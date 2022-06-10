Obituary: Robert Joseph ‘Bobby Joe’ Burba, 65, New Haven

Robert Joseph “Bobby Joe” Burba, 65, of New Haven, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Flaget Hospital in Bardstown surrounded by his family. He was born in Lebanon to the late William Robert and Mary Patricia Gootee Burba. He was a construction worker for Polley and Trent Co. He was a Catholic by faith. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Burba.

He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Karen DeWitt Burba of New Haven; one son, Jason (Krista) Lamkin of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Wanda (Marty) Cheser, Gail (Johnny) Bowling, and Marlene (Allen) Cross, all of Bardstown; one brother, Mike (Janice) Burba of New Haven; two grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no visitation or services.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

