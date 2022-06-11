Obituary: Carole Walston, 62, Shepherdsville

Carole Montgomery Walston, 62, of Shepherdsville, died Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born March 22, 1960 in Bloomfield to Sue Montgomery. She was a supervisor at the Budd Plant in Shelbyville for 10 years. She was affiliated and attended Mt. Elmira Baptist Church.

CAROLE WALSTON

She loved to sing and dance. She loved singing karaoke. Her passion was traveling. She traveled many different states. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Jenny Curtsinger.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, David Walston; two daughters, Natasha Sharp (Earl) and Beth Hankins; two sons, John Watzlavik and Michael Walston; her mother, Sue Montgomery; one sister, Donna Slater; one brother; eight grandchildren, Austin (Angel), Timothy “Chase”, Ben Thomas, Piper, along with 4 other grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, Millie, Connor, Ansley, Jackson.

Visitation is noon until 8 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Highway at Brooks Road, in Shepherdsville, is in charge of arrangements.

