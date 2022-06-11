Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 10, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Ramos Bustos Faustino, 33, New Haven, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; improper lane usage; no operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 1:34 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Destiny Daniels, 19, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:23 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Stephen Gerald Kimberland, 26, Bloomfield, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 9:28 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chance Maquase Grundy, 29, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew J. Buechner, 35, Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 8:38 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth John Mattingly, 56, New Hope, criminal possession of a forged instrument, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:39 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-