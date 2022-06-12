Obituary: Richie Oakley, 70, Bardstown

Richie Oakley, 70, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born July 22, 1951 in Bardstown. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Bardstown. He was a salesman for Newton Manufacturing and Halo, and was an avid golfer and volunteer at My Old Kentucky Home Golf Course. He loved spending time with his two grandsons and taking them on new adventures.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Bill and Evelyn Ruth Lansaw Oakley; and one niece, Heather Oakley.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Oakley of Bardstown; one daughter, Christy Downs Rients of Bardstown; two brothers, Paul (Janet) Oakley and Alan Oakley both of South Carolina; two grandsons, Matthew Rients and Jacob Rients; and one niece, Josie Oakley of South Carolina.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Crusade for Children and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-