Obituary: Lucy Regina ‘Jinks’ Spalding Simpson, 98

Lucy Regina “Jinks” Spalding Simpson, 98, died Saturday, June 11, 2022. Our precious mother passed into the loving arms of her heavenly father with all twelve of her children by her side.

LUCY REGINA “JINKS” SPALDING SIMPSON

She was born in Manton July 2, 1923, to Arch and Edna Spalding. She was the fourth of seven children. She grew up on a farm knowing the value of hard work and a strong Catholic faith. After graduating from Bethlehem High School, she attended St. Helena Commercial College in Louisville. After college, she went to work at the County Clerk & Recorder Office in Bardstown, then to T.W. Samuels. Lucy started work at Barton Distillery in September 1962, retiring from there in April 1989. In 1995, she went back to work at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office, retiring from there in 2017 on her 94th birthday. She always enjoyed her work and made many lifelong friends whom she truly cherished.

She loved to travel and was fortunate enough to have seen many parts of the country. One of here greatest joys was the annual trips she made with her seven daughters.

She was the most devoted mother a child could ask for. Her sacrifices for us were never ending and her desire to care for all of us lasted throughout her life. We are all grateful for our mother’s long life and we all love her so very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her first daughter, Mary Martha (at birth); her parents, Arch and Edna Spalding; four sisters, Sr. Cordelia Spalding OSU, Elizabeth Bowling, Emily Spalding, and Peggy Belcher; one brother, Charlie Spalding; and one great-granddaughter, Pepper Joelle Vaughn.

She is survived by her seven daughters, Bonnie Knight of Great Falls, Mont., Judy Kirkman (Steve) of Elizabethtown, Sharon Tuck (Wally) of Great Falls, Mont., Patricia Lary (Chuck) and Ellen Moorman (Phil), both of Conroe, Texas,

Lisa Higdon (Larry) of Lebanon, and Paula Mudd (Ivo) of Bardstown; five sons, Harry Simpson (Kaye), Stephen Simpson (Heather), Timmy Simpson (Mary), and Kevin Simpson (Sherrie), all of Bardstown, and Mark Simpson of Silver Spring, Fla.; one brother, Leo Spalding; 28 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Charity of donors choice.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangemen

-30-