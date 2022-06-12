Obituary: Kevin Raymond Parrott, 58, Bardstown

Kevin Raymond Parrott, 58, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born on Nov. 18, 1963, in Bardstown to the late Elmer and Sarah Catherine Greenwell Parrott. He was a former employee of Four Roses Distillery. He like to be outdoors hunting, fishing was a great woodworker. He loved the old muscle cars and listening to country music.

KEVIN RAYMOND PARROTT

He is survived by one son, “Kevin” Michael Parrott of Bardstown; two sisters, Connie Parrott of Louisville and Cathy Hardin of Bardstown.

Cremation was chosen with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

