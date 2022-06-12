Obituary: James Robert Ray, 88, New Haven

James Robert Ray, 88, of New Haven, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born April 1,1933, in New Haven to the late Jason “Jake” and Fannie Masterson Ray.

He was a laborer. He worked at the saw mill and he also dug graves. He was a quite private person. He was a loving brother and uncle. He was a Catholic by faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Carte, Lucille Carter, and Margaret Clan; and two brothers, Martin Ray and J.R. Ray.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen with no visitation. Burial is at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

