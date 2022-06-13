Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, June 12, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 12, 2022

Mark Anthony Nally, 59, Mount Eden, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $164 cash. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephanie Ann Hamilton, 49, Bardsdtown, hindering prosecution or apprehension, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:11 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Edward Allen III, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; terroristic threatening, third-degree; failure to appear (10 counts). Bond total is $6,150 cash. Booked at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrie Lynn Dillon, 46, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license; no registration receipt; failure to surrender revoked operators’ license; no registration plates. No bond listed. Booked at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-