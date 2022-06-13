Obituary: James Millard Mattingly, 96, Bardstown

James Millard Mattingly, 96, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born Feb. 4, 1926, in Bardstown to the late William and Mary Regina Hutchins Mattingly. He was a former employee of Elizabethtown Paving and a farmer.; He loved to fish and was a hard worker. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a member of American Legion Post 121.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clarice Ballard Mattingly; one daughter, Linda Carol Mattingly Nalley; three sisters, Margaret Pyle, Myrtle Hutchins and Helen Bell; and one brother, Ernest Mattingly.

He is survived by one daughter, Cathy (Keith) Armstrong of Crossville, Tenn.; two sons, Leroy (Alice) Mattingly of Bardstown and Larry (Beth) Mattingly of Louisville; one sister, Mary Christine Thomas of Lawrenceville, Ga.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw and the Rev. Bill Hammer officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Thursday, June 16, 2022, with a Wednesday evening prayer service and an American Legion service at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

