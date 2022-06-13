Obituary: Kiara Mashai Daugherty, 25

Kiara Mashai Daugherty, 25, died Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was welcomed home in the early hours on Saturday surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home.

KIARA MASHAI DAUGHERTY

She was born July 10, 1996, in Bardstown to Michelle Fonda Schmidt and Tony Holland. She was a graduate of Nelson County High School. She loved playing with her brother, playing on her keyboard, reading, sodoku puzzles, video games, watching “Family Guy” and just about any adventure that would come her way. Her plans were to serve in the military and had been sworn in, but with health issues that came about unexpectedly her dreams were cut short. Quitting was never in her vocabulary that’s why the military was in her heart. She had such a giving, loving heart, always wanting to lift others up or make them laugh. She had a contagious laugh and smile she shared with everyone. She never met a stranger and family was always number one. Even in her passing her last wish was to be a KODA donor but her last health issue did not allow for the donation. She will forever be missed, remembered and loved beyond measure.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Dallas Downs; one uncle, Shawn Sinclair; and her grandfathers, Justin Kent Fonda Jr. and Austin Schmidt.

She is survived by her parents, William and Michelle Schmidt; her father, Tony Holland; one sister, Alissa Downs; two brothers, Landon Miller and Austin Schmidt; her grandparents, Ralph (Myra) Sinclair, Sue Powell; one grandfather, Michael Holland; one grandmother Dorothy Schmidt; loving aunts and uncles, Mary (David) Judd, Christie (Mike) Ray and Chris (Charlotte) Sinclair; and many cousins and friends.

The Celebration of Life service is 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Berry officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy go towards Kiara’s funeral expenses.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-