Kentucky State Police investigate Saturday crash near New Haven that injured four

Monday, June 13, 2022 — Four people were injured — one seriously — Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash that happened in the 7900 block of US31E, the New Haven Road.

At 5:35 p.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to investigate the multi-injury crash.

According to KSP, Heather Booth, 30, of Greensburg, was traveling north on New Haven Road in a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban when her vehicle cross the center line and into the path of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Kaitlyn Hoffman of New Haven.

Booth, Hoffman and a passenger in Hoffman’s vehicle were transported to Flaget Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger in Booth’s vehicle, Jasmine Morgan, 21, of Greenville, was treated at the scene by EMS and then flown to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

That section of New Haven Road was closed for several hours in order to allow troopers to investigate the collision.

Trooper were assisted the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County EMS, Rolling Fork Fire Dept., and Air Methods.

The collision remains under investigation by reconstructionist Trooper Kevin Dreisbach.

