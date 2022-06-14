Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 13, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 13, 2022

Courtney Brooke Cissell, 29, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Lee Wilson, 47, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:56 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

David Keith Gilpin, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; operating on a suspended license; disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 7:06 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

