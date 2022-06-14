Two local ag teachers receive honorary state FFA Degrees at state convention

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — Two Bardstown teachers were recent awarded Honorary State FFA Degrees during the 93rd State FFA Convention in Lexington.

John Martin and John Hammond, both of Bardstown received the honorary degree during a special ceremony at the state convention.

JOHN MARTIN

The Honorary Degree is awarded to adults who have made a significant contribution to the state association. Past recipients of the award have included several Kentucky governors, various leaders in agriculture and education, and numerous individuals who have provided service to the organization over the course of multiple years.

John Martin served as president of the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators in 2021-22. In this role he provided leadership to more than 300 Kentucky Teachers of Agriculture and helped provide direction for ag education and FFA in the state. He is an ag teacher and an FFA advisor for Nelson County Schools.

JOHN HAMMOND

John Hammond served as the president of the Kentucky Association of Agricultural Educators in 2020-2021. He is a Teacher of Agriculture and an FFA Advisor for Nelson County Schools.

Kentucky FFA is an organization of over 20,000 middle and high school students enrolled in Agricultural Education courses. The organization currently has 170 chapters in 117 counties.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

