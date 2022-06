NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — The City of Bardstown is asking its garbage customers to have their garbage cans out by their curb by 6 a.m. on pickup days starting Wednesday, June 15, 2022, and continuing until further notice.

The early pickup will allow the city’s sanitation workers to get an early start and help them keep out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day.

-30-