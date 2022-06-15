Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

James Thomas Ludka, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

-30-