Obituary: Wanda Bowen, 94, formerly of Nelson County

Wanda Bowen, 94, of Mount Washington, formerly of Nelson County, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown. She was a retired supervisor for Four Roses Distillery and Mount Washington Family Practice. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Mount Washington Senior Citizens, and First Baptist Church of Mount Washington.

The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to all the staff at Windsor Gardens for their loving care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Eliza Osborne; her husbands, Charles L. Borland, R. Stephen Bowen, M.D., and Kenneth Lutes; one daughter, Karen Brown; one son, Charles Borland; one sister, Teresa Gies; and one grandson, Tracy Borland.

She is survived by two sons, Gary W. Borland (Jo) and Rodney M. (Linda) Borland; one sister, Judy Crume (Larry); eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral is noon Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Coakley Chapel of First Baptist Church Mount Washington, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the church.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home in Mount Washington is in charge of arrangements.

