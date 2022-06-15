City Council approves first reading of $73 million Fiscal Year 2023 budget

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — The Bardstown City Council held first reading on the city’s $73 million Fiscal Year 2023 budget at its meeting Tuesday night.

MAYOR DICK HEATON

The budget includes $20 million in utility infrastructure projects, as well as $100,000 committed to the preliminary design and field work for a multipurpose indoor recreation facility, $850,000 for street and sidewalk repairs and upgrades; and $1.4 million to help expand broadband internet to underserved areas and improve access to high-speed fiber within the city.

The council also approved first reading of a budget amendment for the current budget year in order for the year to end with a balanced budget.

E-911, TOURISM BUDGETS. Tourism director Samantha Brady gave the council a review of the budget and a look at the budget year ahead.

Emergency Services Director Joe Prewitt presented the council the draft 2022-23 budget for E-911 Dispatch, which featured little change other than salaries over the past five years.

In other business, the council:

— approved a donation request of $2,500 to the Buttermilk Days Foundation. The donation is used cleanup, security and parking details. The council also approved the closure of South Third Street between Payne Avenue and McGee Street for the festival, which is Aug. 25-27, 2022.

— approved a $8,800 change order to HDR Engineering for engineering services that weren’t originally anticipated during the replacement of the Royal Crest and Corman’s Crossing pump stations.

— approved a change to the city’s classification and compensation plan to promote an existing Bardstown Police Officer to the position of sergeant.

— approved an update to the city’s encroachment fee permit schedule.

— approved a resolution in support of Heaven Hill Distilleries obtaining $135 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds for the construction of their new distillery bo be built on Old Bloomfield Pike.

— appointed Brian Rogers to a three-year term on the Human Rights Commission.

— appointed Joey Hayden to a three-year term on the Assessment Appeal board.

NEXT UP. The Bardstown City Council next will meet at 6 p.m.. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the council chambers next to the Rec Center gym on Xavier Drive.

-30-