Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Chad Michael Gregory, 42, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Darrell Hagan, 25, Mount Washington, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Ray Hendrickson, 35, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachory Taylor Kessinger, 30, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

April Lee Griffith, 38, Louisville, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 1:31 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Ray Reecer, 25, Shepherdsville, burglary, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Eugene Humphrey, 39, Mount Washington, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1 million in value. Booked at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Eric McFarland, 63, Dwale, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Mitchell Lucas, 38, Bardstpwm. possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniele Dellagnello, 56, Loretto, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Christina Lee Lindsey, 46, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond listed. Booked at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Ross Colby, 33, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended operators license; failure to surrender a revoked operators license; obstructed vision or windshield; rear license not illuminated; possession controlled substance, first-degree (hydrocodone); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Booked at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-