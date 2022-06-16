Full day of events set for 2022 Fairfield Homecoming on Saturday, June 26th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, June 16, 2022 — You won’t want to miss the 2022 Fairfield Homecoming all day Saturday, June 25, 2022, at various locations in Fairfield.



The Fairfield Cemetery Committee will be cooking with all sales proceeds going for maintenance and restoration of the Fairfield Cemetery.

Additional homecoming attractions include:

8 a.m. – ? Yard sales throughout town.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Displays at Fairfield City Hall and the old Jail.

10 a.m – 2 p.m. Whiskey City Cruisers car show, at the city’s Park & Ride lot.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ben’s Jammin’ Ice Cream, City Hall sidewalk.

Musical Entertainment on City Hall lawn

1-3 p.m. – Chris Bradley of Bardstown

3:30-6 p.m. – Ronnie Gee of Bardstown

