Obituary: Phillip Andrew Lawson, 81, Taylorsville

Phillip Andrew Lawson, 81, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born June 8, 1941, in Meade County to the late Frank and Ethel Betty Pack Lawson. He was retired from the Local 576 Laborers’ Union with 50 years of service and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Arvin Lawson, Buster Lawson and Della Morgan.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Beasley Lawson; two daughters, Darlene Lawson and Regina (Andy) Henderson, both of Taylorsville; two sons, Phillip Wayne Lawson and Joey Lawson, both of Taylorsville; one sister, Roberta Glasscock of Taylorsville; one brother, Lonnie (Dorothy) Lawson of Meade County; and four grandchildren, Lindsey (Bryan) Bergman, Lauren (Logan) Whitley, Ali Henderson and Shane Henderson.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Mark Glasscock officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

