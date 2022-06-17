Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 16, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thomas Eugene Yocum, 47, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:36 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Eugene Felker, 41, Hodgenville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 10:38 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Amy Danyel Duncon, 46, Elizabethtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Herman Cox Jr., 55, Richmond, serving bench warrant. No bond listed. Booked at 2:02 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Mike Edward Simmons, 34, Brooks, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 3:13 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Kalob Chance Castro, 20, Bloomfield, receiving stolen property. No bond listed. Booked at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Michael Gene Ramsey, 39, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; criminal possession of a forged instrument; failure to appear. Bond total is $9,750 cash. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, by the Bardsdtown City Police.

-30-