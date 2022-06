NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 17, 2022 — Nelson Circuit Clerk Diane Thompson was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks Show” on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 to discuss the fact the state is moving the drivers licensing function from her office by the end of June. Thompson’s office will be the last circuit clerk’s office to give up driver’s licensing functions.

