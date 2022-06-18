Video: Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa says road deputies need competitive pay

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 17, 2022 — Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa was the studio guest on WBRT’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Tuesday, June 15, 2022. Sheriff Pineiroa and host Jim Brooks discussed the sheriff’s efforts to convince Nelson Fiscal Court to improve the pay of the sheriff’s office road patrol deputies, who are funding solely by fiscal court. Pineiroa says without upgrading pay, his office will continue to lose deputies to higher paying departments. His biggest competitor is in the same building as the sheriff’s office — the Bardstown Police Department. According to Pineiroa, a deputy with 10 years experience can go to work for the Bardstown Police Department and make roughly $10,000 per year.

