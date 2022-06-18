Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, June 17, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, June 17, 2022

Charles Jason Simpson, 42, Bloomfield, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 1:15 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

John O’Neil Shelton, 50, Hodgenville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 12:49 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joseph Burke, 56, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense) (4 counts); failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $26,021. Booked at 12:51 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

James Hillary O’Bryan, 63, New Hope, assault under extreme emotional disturbance. No bond listed. Booked at 5:51 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022.

-30-