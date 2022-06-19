Obituary: Kenneth Ray Clyde, 88, Hodgenville

Kenneth Ray Clyde, 88, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Larue County Feb. 26, 1934, to the late Clarence and Mayme Enlow Clyde. He was a Christian by faith. He was a construction worker and went on to take up farming alongside his son.

KENNETH RAY CLYDE

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emily Jane Clyde; one son, Steve Clyde; one stepson, Larry Wright; one sister; and five brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Vicki (Todd) Ackerman of Louisville; one stepson, Roy (Debbie) Wright Jr. of Lebanon; one daughter-in-law and caregiver, Sue Ann Clyde of Hodgenville; one sister, Louise Bland of Hodgenville; one brother, David (Gene) Clyde of Hodgenville; five grandchildren, Courtney (Rhodes) Bell, London Ackerman, Taylor (Erik) Bourke, Tim (Joanna) Wright and Michael (Jackie) Wright; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, with Bro. Nathan Housley officiating. Burial is in the Buffalo Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-