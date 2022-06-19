Obituary: Patti Annette White, 71, New Haven

Patti Annette White, 71, of New Haven, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Glen Ridge Health Campus in Louisville. She was born May 20, 1951, in Lebanon to the late Paul Francis “Barney” Mouser and Anna Louise Davis. She worked in administration at Hardin Memorial Hospital for 34 years before retiring and was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

PATTI ANNETTE WHITE

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul Mouser Jr. and Wayne Mouser.

She is survived by one brother, William Adrian “Jack” Mouser of New Haven; one nephew; three aunts; and several cousins and friends.

The prayer service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with Deacon Jim Cecil officiating. Burial is in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-