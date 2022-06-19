Obituary: Linda Susan Taylor, 66, Bardstown

Linda Susan Taylor, 66, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 1, 1955, in Miami to Eugene Francis and Suzanne Rigina Trotter Chilson. She was a homemaker, a great artist, loved making crafts and was of the Catholic faith. She was also a U.S. Army veteran.

LINDA SUSAN TAYLOR

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Franc is Chilson; her stepfather, Charles Ness; one brother, Robert Ness; and one brother-in-law, Rick Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny Taylor; her mother, Suzanna Ness of Homestead, Fla.; two sisters, Theresa (Chester) Sola of Florida and Donna (Robert) Glazebrook of Miami; six brothers, John (Pam) Ness, James Ness, Larry (Debra) Chilson, Charles Ness, Elliott (Ineloy) Ness, and Scott (Lanitia) Ness, all of Miami; a special aunt, Elanor Olsen; and several nieces and nephews.

In honoring her wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no services or visitation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-