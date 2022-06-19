Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 18, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Jacob Michael Griffith, 21, New Albany, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 9:58 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Michael Martin, 35, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (child abuse). No bond listed. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Lee Douglas, 55, Callahan, Fla., flagrant non-support; theft by deception, including cold checks; contempt of court; no registration plates; no insurance. Bond total is $25,758 cash. Booked at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-