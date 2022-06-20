Obituary: Andy Roberson, 58, Bardstown
Andy Roberson, 58, of Bardstown, formerly of Louisville, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1963, in Valdosta, Ga. He was a self-employed carpenter and a bourbon barrel woodworker.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by five children, Andrew Roberson, Matt Roberson, Zach Roberson, Dallas Roberson and Shelby Roberson; one sister, Diana (Dale W. Perry) Curl; and two grandchildren, Willow and Oakley.
Memorial visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
