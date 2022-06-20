Obituary: Betty Groves, 83, Elizabethtown

Betty Groves, 83, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home. She was born June 14, 1939, in Adair County. She attended Heritage International Christian Church. Along with her husband, she hosted the Groves Sunday Ministry at WBRT-1320 AM radio in Bardstown for 23 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyce Groves; one granddaughter, Destiny Groves; her parents, William Andrew and Anna Virginia Johnson; and two brothers, David Johnson and William Johnson.

She is survived by nine children,

Carolyn Downs and Jane Gutierrez, both of Bardstown, Joyce Yocum of Louisville, Linda Livers of Killeen, Texas, Boyce (Rebecca) Groves Jr. of Georgetown, Joseph (Kathi) Groves of Bay City, Mich., Norma (Stanley) McElroy of Elizabethtown, Tim (Jodelle) Groves of Covington, Wash.,

and Alice Graves of Lexington; two sisters, Evelyn (Alfred) Johnson of Louisville and JoAnn Johnson of Bardstown; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, june 25, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor C. R. Payne officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

