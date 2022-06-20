Obituary: Beverly Jane Newton, 84, formerly of Bardstown

Beverly Jane Newton, 84, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Baptist Health in Louisville. She was born June 6, 1937, in Tulsa, Okla., to the late Claude William and Frances Monica Mudd Wheatley. She was a homemaker raising four children before going to work at the State Employee Credit Union as their accounting supervisor in Jacksonville, Fla. She served on the Drug Abuse Committee with Louisville Police Department and Safe Driver Course and the Mandarin Senior Center Advisory Board. She was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, David William Wheatley, Ronald Leonard Wheatley, Joseph Gary Wheatley and Leon Wheatley.

She is survived by her husband, James Howard Newton;

two daughters, Dana Marie (Jeff) Backus of Louisville and Susan Rene (Paul) Dailey of Albany; two sons, Kevin Gerard (Andrea) Newton of West Bend, Wisc. and John Patrick (Mercy) Newton of Evansville, Ind.; two sisters, Sharon Rose (Joe) Lyons of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Delores (Henry) Sylvester of Crestwood; one brother, Leo Wheatley of Louisville; five grandchildren, Erin Settles, Elizabeth Hewett, Nicholas Willard, Francis (Chris) Frost, and Gabriel Newton; four great-grandchildren, Dawson Dailey, Mackenzie Settles, Seanna Settles and Cameron Settles.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Louisville or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

