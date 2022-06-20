Obituary: Robin Renee Lewis, 59, Louisville

Robin Renee Lewis, 59, of Louisville, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Audubon Hospital in Louisville. She was born Nov. 17, 1962, in Georgetown to the late Harry West and Eunice Ratterman. She was a retired employee of the Jefferson County Board of Education. She worked for many years at Churchill Downs as a ticket sales clerk and was of the Pentecostal faith.

ROBIN RENEE LEWIS

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Anthony Lewis; one daughter, Julie Renee Lewis; and her mother-in-law, Blanche Lewis.

She is survived by one son, John Michael (Brittany) Lewis of Louisville; two sisters, Jolyne (Dennis) Gurley and Joy (Donald) Hardin, both of Louisville; five grandchildren, Izabella, Gracie, Landon, Mason and Candace Lewis; and several cousins and her fur babies.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin McKnight officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

-30-