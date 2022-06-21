Higdon: Make ‘The Stephen Foster Story’ part of your family’s summer activities

Fifteen cast members of The Stephen Foster Story were invited by Sen. Higdon to sing “My Old Kentucky Home” from the Senate Floor at the Kentucky State Capitol Building.

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, June 20, 2022 — Summer is right around the corner, and now is a perfect time to pencil in your plans for the season. June 25 offers an exciting opportunity to attend the opening night of The Stephen Foster Story in historic Bardstown, which I am proud to call a part of the district I am blessed to represent in Frankfort. The Stephen Foster Story is led by an entertaining and talented cast who will make the night fly by. This beloved musical is truly a great Kentucky story about people and events that inspired the music of American composer Stephen Foster.

Foster is most well-known for writing our state song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” Attendees of the show have said its rendition of the song, performed by Holden Mathison as Stephen Foster, gave them goosebumps. Mathison is joined on stage by a talented cast that includes Donna Phillips as Lievy Pise, Jordan Owens as Joe Aikins, Sadik Ibn-Mohommed as Martin and Mary Grace Rapier as Jane McDowell. The show takes place at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

Since its first performance in the J. Dan Talbott Amphitheatre in 1958, The Stephen Foster Story has been performed over 4,000 times. The show is now in its 63rd season and continues the tradition of a great story, cast and authentic-looking costumes paired with the era-accurate music from one of America’s first great composers.

This year The Stephen Foster Story runs on select dates from June 25 through August 13.

Come visit us in Bardstown at My Old Kentucky Home State Park to experience the display of talent portraying historical individuals who inspired songs like “Oh! Susanna,” “Camptown Races,” “Beautiful Dreamer” and “My Old Kentucky Home.”

You and your family can enjoy a moonlit night watching Kentucky’s official outdoor musical under the stars. This show is a must-attend event for every Kentuckian who loves our great commonwealth, history and the arts. It is also performed in the “Bourbon Capital of the World” in historic Bardstown. For more information on The Stephen Foster Story, please visit www.stephenfoster.com, or call the box office for tickets at 502-348-5971.

I hope I’ll see you there.

Note: Senator Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, represents the 14th District, including Nelson County and Bardstown, home of The Stephen Foster Story.

