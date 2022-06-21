Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, June 20, 2022

Andrew Todd Britt, 34, Louisville, failure to appear. No bond listed. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Lively, 42, New Haven, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 9 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Larry Thomas Murphy, 40, Shepherdsville, operating on a suspended operator’s license. No bond listed. Booked at 2:33 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Matthew Downs, 33, Shepherdsville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto — $10,000 or more less than $1 million value. No bond listed. Booked at 2:34 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Susan Renee Lyvers, 55, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); no seat belts; parole violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $180 cash. Booked at 10:21 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ian Anthony Neether, 41, St. Catherine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; criminal mischief, first-degree; possession of burglary tools. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:25 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-