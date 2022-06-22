Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Clifford Lee Milus, 34, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $225 cash. Booked at 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bernadette Marie Bowlin, 47, Elizabethtown, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; terroristic threatening, first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Bond is $5,000 cash or property. Booked at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matthew Stuart Jones, 39, New Work, Ohio, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,500 cash. Booked at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtney Brooke Cissell, 29, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Caleb Goff, 28, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-