Obituary: Steven Wiliam Sirek, 76, Bardstown

Steven Wiliam Sirek, 76, of Bardstown, a beloved father and husband, died Monday, June 22, 2022, surrounded in love by his wife of 53 years and his family.

He was born to June Katherine and William Martin Sirek on July 19, 1945 in Schofield, Wisc. He was the oldest of their 4 children. He attended the University of Wisconsin and earned a dual degree in mathematics and physics. He continued his education at University of Minnesota earning a Master’s degree in Physics. While attending the University of Minnesota, he met, fell in love and married Joani Heinig on Aug. 31, 1968. He was a Petty Officer 2nd Class in the U.S. Navy, having served as a communications technician and Spanish linguistics specialist from 1969 to 1973. He dedicated his career to optical lighting design and was awarded several patents for his work. He specialized in tungsten halogen and infrared lamp manufacturing. He worked on design and development of belly strobes on military aircraft and he created the first lamp used in the first space shuttle cargo bay which is now on display at the Kennedy Space Center.

He was a devout Catholic and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who leaves behind a legacy of hard work and devotion to faith. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, camping and being with family. He loved a good pun, a good sudoku puzzle and a good dad joke. We are eternally grateful for his love, gentle strength, steadfast support, joyful spiritual guidance and dedication to his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, June and William Sirek; and one brother, James Martin Sirek.

He is survived by his wife, Joani; three children, Nick (Andrea) Sirek of Knoxville, Tenn., Paul (Dawn) Sirek of Louisville and Anna (Aaron) Duncan of Nicholasville; two sisters, Mary Kay Hyatt of Yorkville, Ill., and Judy Brouillard of Oshkosh, Wisc.; nine grandchildren, Laura, Andrew, Sage, Zachary, Maggie, Luke, Brendan, Nathaniel and Katherine, to whom he passed on his love of outdoors; and many nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph’s Proto Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Houglin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 6 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of yellow flowers (his favorite color), the family is asking for donations in his name to The Parkinson’s Foundation.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

