Obituary: Michael Keith Brown, 63, Bardstown

Michael Keith Brown, 63, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 17, 1959, in Washington County to the late William Austin and Sarah Emma Lewis Brown. He was a truck driver and member of the Bloomfield Church of God. He liked motorcycles, pulling tractors and he loved to piddle.

MICHAEL KEITH BROWN

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanie Thornsberry and Linda Shuler.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Thompson Brown; five children, Bradley Brown of Bardstown, Carrie (Wayne) Lewis and Mary Byrd, both of Chaplin, Tabitha (Lee) Marshall of Lawrenceburg and James Dale Judd of Bloomfield; one brother, Roger Brown of Chaplin; six grandchildren, Morgan Lee Judd, Ginny Lynn Byrd, Trinity Faith Smith, Maralynn Lewis, Justice Nicole Brown, Bailee Mae Marshall; and four great-grandchildren, James Michael Wilson, Brooklyn Dale Wilson, Briar Rose Bray and Tatum Wayne Byrd.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with cremation to follow visitation.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-