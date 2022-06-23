Obituary: Thomas Lee Greathouse, 72, Bardstown

Thomas Lee Greathouse, 72, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born July 7, 1949, in Louisville to James Simmons and Amy Sheckles Greathouse. He retired after 30 years from Intertec and went on to work at Akebono Ambrake. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting and was of the Baptist faith.

THOMAS LEE GREATHOUSE

He was preceded in death by his father, James Simmons; his ex-wife, Patsy Lewis Greathouse; his stepfather, Skell Sheckles; and one brother, Donald Sheckles.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Garcia Greathouse; three daughters, Sheila Greathouse and Melissa (Darron Fludd) Greathouse, both of Bardstown, and Maggie Martinez of Louisville; one son, Jerome Martinez of Louisville; his mother, Amy Sheckles Greathouse of Bardstown; six sisters, Patrice (Terry) Fischer, Evelyn “Eppie” Sheckles, Nancy Sheckles, Margie Poynter, Debbie Sheckles and Belinda Cambron, all of Bardstown; three brothers, Edward Greathouse of Bardstown, and Kenny Sheckles and Woody Sheckles, both of Cox’s Creek; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-