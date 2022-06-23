Obituary: Timothy Hunter Shehan-Wethy, 36, formerly of Bloomfield

Timothy Hunter Shehan-Wethy, 36, formerly of Bloomfield, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at his home in Marietta, Ga.

He was born July 5, 1985, in Bowling Green to Jana Johnson Shehan and Hunter Shehan. He was a 2003 graduate of Nelson County High School, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, Bellarmine University and attended graduate school at University of Wisconsin. He was a blood banking specialist for the American Red Cross. He was an Eagle Scout, and was a member of the Atlanta Men’s Choir. He was a published lepidopterist. He was a member of the Bloomfield United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Shehan; and his grandparents, Orville and Lonna Johnson,Ted and Norma Shehan, and Lelia Brown.

He is survived by his husband, Eric Wethy; his parents, Hunter and Jana Johnson Shehan; and one brother, Kaleb Shehan.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church with Bro. Jim Hitt, Amanda Dannemiller and Bro. Bobby Olliges officiating. Burial is in Big Spring Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church.

At Tim’s request the family would like to ask if anyone would like to donate a pint of blood in his honor or Voices of Note 781 Peachtree St., N.E. Atlanta Georgia 30308.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

