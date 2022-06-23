Obituary: Randy Neil Hernandez, 63, Cox’s Creek

Randy Neil Hernandez, 63, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 19, 1958, in Bowling Green, Ohio. He worked for FET Engineering Bardstown. He was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church. He loved taking his 1971 Volkswagen Beetle “Rusty” to various car shows, and he loved his great-granddaughters Kinsley and Isabelle.

RANDY NEIL HERNANDEZ

He was preceded in death by his parents, Criscensio and Helen Hernandez; and one brother, Alex James “Jim” Hernandez.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen “Kathy” Schlatter Hernandez; four children, Stephaney Cole, Alex Hernandez, Phillip “Daryl” (Stephanie) Judd and Andrew Olmsted; one sister, Julie Shoemaker; one brother, Chris Hernandez; one granddaughter, Clarissa (Jeremy) Hernandez Shepperd; and four great-grandchildren, Joey, Allison, Isabelle and Kinsley Shepperd.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial is in Louisville Memorial Garden West.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-