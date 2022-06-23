Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Bennie Thomas, 29, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units opiates); promoting contraband, first-degree; possesssion controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal controlled substance under 16 years of age; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations; possession of handgun by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:28 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Chyna Dechelle Cissell, 23, Louisville, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 or more grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (10 or more drug units opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine; unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal controlled substance under 16 years of age; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wesley Ryan Moore, 33, Bowling Green, contempt of court. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Mark Anthony Hatfiled, 48, Taylorsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance card; rear license not illuminated; rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate. No bond listed. Booked at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Jacob Alexander Wickstrom, 32, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:06 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Dustin Allen Hicks, 34, Summersville, non-payment of fines. No bond listed. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Jacob Layne Marshall, 23, New Haven, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

-30-