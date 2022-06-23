Obituary: Ron Comerzan, 71, Bardstown
Ron Comerzan, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 29, 1950, in Deerborn, Mich. He retired from Bird & Son, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Betty Comerzan; and one son-in-law, Allen Cox.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean Comerzan of Bardstown; one daughter, Linda Cox of Bardstown; one son, Ronnie Comerzan of New Haven; one sister, Ruth Ann (Ron) Spurlin all of Michigan; four grandchildren, Joe Cox, Cameron Cox, Preston Cox, and Audrey Comerzan; three brothers, David (Margie) Comerzan, Billy (Debbie) Comerzan, and Kevin (Susan) Comerzan; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery.
Visitation is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-