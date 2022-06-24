Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 23, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Eric Timothy Aubrey, 43, Taylorsville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession drug paraphernalia (2 counts); inadequate muffler. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronnie Dale Hall Jr., 40, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $705 cash. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Hill, 31, Bloomfield, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Daydrian Joseph Allen, 23, Bardstown, trafficking in marijuana (more than 5 pounds); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Christopher Jacob Dile, 30, New Haven, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); promoting contraband, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 7:47 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashton Thomas Anson, 20, LaGrange, possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended operators license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no insurance card; no insurance; no registration receipt; no registration plates. No bond total. Booked at 9:48 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-