Obituary: James Ray ‘Jimmy’ Mattingly, 74, Bardstown

James Ray “Jimmy” Mattingly, 74, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Nov. 18, 1947, in Bardstown. He retired from American Fuji Seal and as a farmer. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict.

JAMES RAY “JIMMY” MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Marian Mattingly; his parents, Joseph E. and Hazel Ball Mattingly; and two sisters, Mary Gladys Mattingly and Cathy Lynn Mattingly.

He is survived by one daughter, Anita Lynn Mattingly of Louisville; four sisters, Martha Kelty, Shirley Bishop, Linda Livers, and Pat Hibbs; five brothers, Joe Mattingly, Bobby (Sally) Mattingly, Mike (Ann) Mattingly, Rick Mattingly, and David (Julie) Mattingly; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-