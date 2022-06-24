Obituary: Nancy Sue Scroghan, 84, Bloomfield

Nancy Sue Scroghan, 84, of Bloomfield, died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born May 6, 1938, in Nelson County to the late Linton and Juanita Burgin Greer. She was a former painter for Hood and Sons Construction and was a member of the Chaplin Fork Baptist Church. She enjoyed her birds and flowers. She loved her family and the Lord and she always put Him first.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Scroghan.

She is survived by one daughter, Rhonda (Adam) Schmidt of Lawrenceburg; two sons, Terry (Tammy) Scroghan and Tim (Pam) Scroghan, both of Bloomfield; two sisters, Ara Lou White and Shirley Hahn, both of Bloomfield; three grandsons, TJ (Brianna) Scroghan, Tyler (Jessica) Scroghan and Jacob (Chelsea) Scroghan; one stepgrandson, Keith (Mary Ann) Bailey; one great-granddaughter, Raelynn; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Cheyanne and Hunter; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is private with Bro. Jeff Combs officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

