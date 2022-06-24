Obituary: Elizabeth Lee ‘Beth’ Ball Hellman, 57, Springfield

Elizabeth Lee “Beth” Ball Hellmann, 57, of Springfield, a former resident of Independence, died at 10:10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville.

She is survived by one daughter, Courtney Hellmann of Independence; two sons, C.J. Hellmann and Chris Hellmann, both of Independence; her parents, Rudy and Betty Jane Cambron Ball of Springfield; one sister, Sarah Ball Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and one brother, John (Michelle) Ball of Bardstown.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

