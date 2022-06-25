Nelson County Jail Logs — June 24-25, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Walter Allen Gaulke, 54, Buffalo, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond listed. Booked at 8:37 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, by Probation & Parole.

Shane Michael Ramsey, 30, Bardstown, rape, first-degree. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 6:06 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brian Lee Middleton, 38, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 8:19 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022.

Kimberly Lewis, 58, Bloomfield, contempt of court. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maranda Gaile Durbin, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond listed. Booked at 11:57 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Alexa Danelle Nixon, 33, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 12:12 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-