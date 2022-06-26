Obituary: Norah Boone, infant

Norah Boone, infant, died June 22, 2022, in at Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Mont. She was the infant daughter of Justin and Kelsey Boone of Big Fork, Mont.

She is survived by her parents, Justin and Kelsey Boone of Big Fork, Mont.; her maternal grandparents, Steve and Lynn Williams of Big Fork, Mont.; her paternal grandparents, Wendy Edelen of New Haven and David and Tiffany Boone of Howardstown; and her paternal great-grandparents, James and Kathleen Norman of New Haven.

